[Watch] Prithvi Shaw walks off to the pavilion even before DRS replay is played during KKR vs DC IPL 2024 match 

Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batter Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 13 runs in the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Monday.

Shaw kickstarted the innings with a flurry of boundaries against Mitchell Starc after DC skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bat first. The opening batter looked in deadly touch and was up against Vaibhav Arora in the second over of the innings.

The right-arm pacer bowled a full delivery that swung into Shaw quite late, and a touch too much. It was the perfect delivery for the batter to flick it over square leg or fine leg, but Shaw could only nick it to the wicketkeeper.

The umpire remained unmoved despite a confident appeal by the home side. Shreyas Iyer opted to take a review after wicketkeeper Phil Salt insisted on it. As soon as the KKR skipper finalized the review, Prithvi Shaw began his walk back to the pavilion, even before the third umpire had not even witnessed a replay or the ultra edge yet.

Replays showed that the bat's edge was in play as a spike was shown on the screen. By the time the third umpire asked the on-field umpire to change his decision, Shaw was already on the boundary line.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Prithvi Shaw has been in good touch but has struggled to convert his starts of late. Since his blistering fifty at the Wankhede Stadium against the Mumbai Indians, the opening batter has recorded scores of 32,7, 16, and 11.

DC lose a cluster of wickets including Prithvi Shaw in the powerplay

After Prithvi Shaw was dismissed in the second over of the innings, his opening partner Jake Fraser-McGurk followed suit. The swashbuckling youngster had to depart after a solid catch by Venkatesh Iyer off Mitchell Starc's bowling.

Vaibhav Arora also struck again with a peach of a delivery to castle Shai Hope in the fourth over to reduce the visitors to 37/3. DC, however, finished the powerplay on a high courtesy of the left-handed pair of Rishabh Pant and Abishek Porel.

