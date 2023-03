Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius enjoyed a day out with his son at the Cheapuk Stadium on Wednesday, March 29, as he turned 34. He recently joined the team camp in Chennai to commence preparations for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pretorius made his IPL debut last year and picked up six wickets across as many games. The South African bowled the majority of his overs at the death and conceded runs at an economy of 10. On the batting front, Pretorius scored 44 runs at an average of 11.

The Chennai franchise recently gave fans a glimpse of Pretorious and his son playing cricket at Chepauk by sharing a video on their official Instagram handle.

In the short clip, the father-son duo seemed to be in great spirits, having fun on the field. CSK captioned:

"Pursuit of Happyness ft. Birthday Lion and cub! #WhistlePodu #Yellove ๐Ÿฆ๐Ÿ’›"

You can watch the video below:

CSK's complete schedule for IPL 2023

March 31: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad, 7:30 pm.

April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai, 7:30 pm.

April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru, 7:30 pm.

April 21: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata, 7:30 pm.

April 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur 7:30 pm.

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow, 3:30 pm.

May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 14: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

May 20: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Delhi, 3:30 pm.

