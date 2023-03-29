[WATCH] Rahmanullah Gurbaz joins KKR camp ahead of IPL 2023

Afghanistan opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp on Wednesday (March 29) to begin preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

The 21-year-old was a part of the Gujarat Titans last year, who won the trophy in their debut season. However, he did not feature in any of the games and is yet to make his debut in the lucrative league.

The Knight Riders traded Gurbaz in from Gujarat Titans ahead of the latest season as they lacked top-order options as well as wicket-keepers.

KKR recently took to their official Twitter handle to give their fans an update on Rahmanullah Gurbaz's arrival at the team camp by sharing a video. They captioned the post:

Across 41 T20I matches so far, Gurbaz has scored 1,019 runs at a strike rate of 134.26, including five half-centuries. He will most likely open the innings for Kolkata with Venkatesh Iyer this season.

KKR's complete schedule for IPL 2023

Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali

Match 2: April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata

Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad

Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata

Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata

