[WATCH] Rahmanullah Gurbaz joins KKR camp ahead of IPL 2023

Afghanistan opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp on Wednesday (March 29) to begin preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.
The 21-year-old was a part of the Gujarat Titans last year, who won the trophy in their debut season. However, he did not feature in any of the games and is yet to make his debut in the lucrative league.
The Knight Riders traded Gurbaz in from Gujarat Titans ahead of the latest season as they lacked top-order options as well as wicket-keepers.
KKR recently took to their official Twitter handle to give their fans an update on Rahmanullah Gurbaz's arrival at the team camp by sharing a video. They captioned the post:
Elaan-e-Gurbaz! 🤩 @rahmanullah.gurbaz #AmiKKR #KKR #TATAIPL2023
You can watch the video below:
Across 41 T20I matches so far, Gurbaz has scored 1,019 runs at a strike rate of 134.26, including five half-centuries. He will most likely open the innings for Kolkata with Venkatesh Iyer this season.
KKR's complete schedule for IPL 2023
Match 1: April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali
Match 2: April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata
Match 3: April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad
Match 4: April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata
Match 5: April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai
Match 6: April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi
Match 7: April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata
Match 8: April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru
Match 9: April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata
Match 10: May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad
Match 11: May 8 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata
Match 12: May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata
Match 13: May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai
Match 14: May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.