[Watch] Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag shows off his big-hitting skills ahead of IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals middle-order batter Riyan Parag showcased his big-hitting skills in the latest practice session of the preparatory camp ahead of IPL 2022. The talented youngster has had a few decent innings, but is yet to have a standout season in the IPL.

Parag played 11 games for Rajasthan last season and could muster only 93 runs at a dismal average of 11.63, with a highest score of 25. Despite his poor form in IPL 2021, the Rajasthan franchise continued to show faith in him and picked him for 3.8 crores at the mega auction last month.

Rajasthan Royals team recently commenced their preparation for the upcoming season of the IPL. The Royals gave their fans a glimpse of the training sessions by sharing a video on their Instagram handle. In the video, Riyan Parag looks to be in good nick, hitting some big blows with great timing.

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2022 campaign begins on March 29

The 2008 IPL winners Rajasthan Royals are positioned in Group A along with Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG).

The Royals will commence their IPL 2022 campaign with a clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at MCA Stadium in Pune.

Here is RR’s complete schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2022:

Match 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, March 29, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 PM IST, April 2, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, April 5, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 20: Rajasthan Royals vs. Lucknow Super Giants - 7.30 PM IST, April 10, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 24: Rajasthan Royals vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 14, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 30: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders - 7.30 PM IST, April 18, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 34: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 22, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, April 26, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 44: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 30, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 47: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 2, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 52: Punjab Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 3.30 PM IST, May 7 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 58: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals - 7.30 PM, May 11, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 63: Lucknow Super Giants vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM, May 15, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings - 7.30 PM, May 20, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

