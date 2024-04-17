[Watch] Rajasthan Royals give Avesh Khan hero's welcome after his 0*(0) in KKR vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Avesh Khan hung around with Jos Buttler for over two overs at the back end of their successful chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16. Although Avesh did not face a single delivery during his 14-minute stay in the middle, he was applauded by his team upon returning to the hotel.

Buttler played an absolute blinder as his 107* off 60 balls took the visitors over the line in a thrilling last-ball finish. While Avesh had no contribution in terms of runs, him just being there at the other end ensured that Buttler could farm the strike.

In a video posted by Rajasthan Royals on X (formerly Twitter), Avesh Khan is seen being welcomed into the team hotel amidst thunderous applause from the RR players and staff. He also hilariously soaked in all the applause and received a warm hug from Shimron Hetmyer.

Here's the video:

Last year, Avesh smashed his helmet in joy when his Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) side beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by one wicket on the last ball. The cheeky celebrations in the latest video seemed to be a throwback to that hilarious moment.

Avesh Khan and other death bowlers made a massive difference in the end

While the target of 224 was mammoth in itself, it could have been a lot worse for the Royals had they not pulled things back in time. The likes of Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, and Trent Boult combined well to concede just 39 runs in the last four overs of KKR's innings.

Avesh's season so far has been going under the radar as he dished out another impressive performance with figures of 2/35. The trade from the Royals is proving to be a masterstroke, especially given the injuries to Prasidh Krishna and Sandeep Sharma.

With six wins out of seven, the Royals consolidate their grip at the top and have one foot into the playoffs already.

