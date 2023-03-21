[Watch] Rajasthan Royals unveil their new kits ahead of IPL 2023

Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals launched their new kit for IPL 2023 earlier today (March 21) with a special video on social media. The Royals have retained pink and blue as their primary colors. They also revealed a new training kit for the players.

Rajasthan Royals have used multiple colors in their IPL kits over the last 15 years. They wore a purple dominant kit in the initial seasons, with the jerseys sporting a touch of golden color as well. However, as the seasons progressed, the RR team owners decided to reduce purple and introduce pink color in their kits.

In IPL 2022, RR wore a pink and blue kit. A similar kit has been designed for the IPL 2023 season as well.

Launching the new kit, the official RR handle on Twitter wrote earlier today:

"𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘰𝘧 2023 - From Skipper Sanju to the caretakers of our home."

The Royals also launched their new practice kit for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. The Jaipur-based franchise decided to have more texture on the practice kit than their original jersey for the matches. You can see the photo of the training jersey here:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rajasthan Royals training jersey for IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals training jersey for IPL 2023. https://t.co/WOS6eHK3lK

Rajasthan Royals qualified for the final in IPL 2022

For the first time since 2008, RR qualified for an IPL final in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League. Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, the Royals finished second in the points table and defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.

However, the Royals failed to defeat the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final and finished runners-up for the first time in IPL history. It looks like the team owners have decided to stick with a similar jersey as the 2022 season because of the success the team achieved in the pink and blue colors last year.

