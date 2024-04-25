[Watch] Rajat Patidar blasts 4 monstrous sixes in an over against Mayank Markande in SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 match

Rajat Patidar smashed four sixes off Mayank Markande in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday (April 25). The right-hander starred with the bat, scoring 50 runs off 20 balls at a strike rate of 250, including five sixes and two boundaries.

Patidar went after Markande in the 11th over of RCB's innings. He smashed back-to-back sixes off the leg-spinner at long-off before smashing the last two maximums towards deep mid-wicket and deep extra cover, respectively. The over yielded 27 runs as Patidar scored 25 off five balls.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Patidar was also exceptional with the bat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 52 off just 23 deliveries. The right-hander has amassed 211 runs in eight innings, including three half-centuries this season. He would be keen to continue his brilliant form as RCB will look to win their remaining games.

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's half-centuries help RCB stay on course for 200+ total in IPL 2024 match

Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar have helped RCB stay on course for a big total against SRH in the IPL on Thursday.

At the time of writing, RCB were 152/4 after 15.4 overs, with Mahipal Lomror and Cameron Green at the crease. Patidar took the prized wickets of Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in his 100th IPL game.

Faf du Plessis and Co. would be looking to avenge their 25-run loss against Sunrisers that they suffered in a high-scoring affair at home earlier this season. The Bengaluru-based franchise are vying for their second win of the season after managing just one win (vs Punjab Kings) in the first eight matches.

On the other hand, the Pat Cummins-led side will be looking to continue their winning run after four victories on a trot against Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, RCB, and Delhi Capitals. They are placed third in the points table with five wins in seven matches.

Follow the SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback