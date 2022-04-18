[WATCH] Ravichandran Ashwin sets off on a sprint after foxing KKR's Andre Russell for golden duck with a brilliant carrom ball

Ravichandran Ashwin produced a terrific carrom ball to knock off KKR all-rounder Andre Russell for a first-ball duck at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday (April 18). His team Rajasthan Royals (RR) were playing the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Chasing 218 runs, the Kolkata side were cruising through the run chase with skipper Shreyas Iyer leading the team from the front. RR pulled things back with a couple of wickets, including dangerman Russell.

Ashwin had a rare off-day in office but pulled the biggest trick in the fourth ball off his final over to dismiss the big Jamaican. Ravichandran Ashwin went wide of the crease and bowled a magic delivery that straightened after pitching.

Andre Russell played for the spin and the ball beat his outside edge to rattle the timber. The veteran off-spinner was pumped and set off for a sprint to celebrate the wicket.

Meanwhile, despite losing Sunil Narine on the first ball off the innings, Shreyas Iyer and Aaron Finch continued to milk runs to keep KKR in the run chase. They added 107 runs in just 54 deliveries before Finch departed for a well-made 58 off 28 balls.

The dismissal brought helped Rajasthan pull the brakes with a couple of wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal got the better of Nitish Rana before Ravichandran Ashwin knocked off Andre Russell with an absolute jaffa.

Yuzvendra Chahal rocks KKR with a hat-trick

The 31-year-old spinner turned the game by its head with a hat-trick in the 17th over of the KKR innings. After a brilliant start to the over, Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Shreyas Iyer LBW. The KKR captain was threatening to take the game away with an outstanding knock of 85 from just 51 balls.

Chahal put a lot of flight on the next ball, inducing Shivam Mavi to go for a big hit. The youngster mistimed it, giving a simple catch to Riyan Parag at the boundary. The India international followed it up with another brilliant delivery to find a faint edge off Pat Cummins to complete his hat-trick.

He eventually finished with figures of 5/40, which is also his first five-wicket haul in the IPL. It was the 21st hat-trick in the IPL and fifth by a Rajasthan Royals bowler. Ajit Chandila, Pravin Tambe, Shane Watson and Shreyas Gopal did it for RR before Yuzvendra Chahal.

