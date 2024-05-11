[Watch] RCB players engage in a team bonding activity ahead of IPL 2024 clash vs DC at home ground

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players recently engaged in fun team bonding activities during their time off from the field. They were last seen in action last Thursday when they beat the Punjab Kings comfortably in the 58th IPL 2024 match in Dharamsala.

The Royal Challengers performed poorly in the first half of the season as they won only once after playing eight games in IPL 2024. However, they turned around their season from there and put on a much-improved showing in all departments.

RCB won the next four games and are still alive in the race for the playoffs. With 10 points from 12 games, Bengaluru are currently in the seventh spot in the points table. They will face the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Bengaluru franchise took to their official Instagram handle and shared a video to give their ardent fans a glimpse of the players' fun activities in the team camp.

You can watch the video below:

"We were not playing good enough cricket" - Virat Kohli on RCB's performances in the first half of IPL 2024

Virat Kohli recently opened up that RCB failed to perform to the expected standards in the initial phase of IPL 2024. Speaking after winning the Player of the Match award for his 92-run knock against PBKS, Kohli said:

"This is not an ideal scenario as we knew we were not playing good enough cricket. The starting point was Kolkata, that game gave us a bit more confidence. A point came where we wanted to play for self respect."

He continued:

"We wanted to not play for a win which doesn't make us proud or the fans proud. We are on a roll but the thought is always there if you could have got this momentum well earlier, these calculations wouldn't have come into picture."

Virat Kohli is the current holder of the Orange Cap with 634 runs in 12 games.

