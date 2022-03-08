WATCH: Rishabh Pant does a'handstand walk' during training session

Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant's latest Instagram story has caught the attention of fans. In a video that the 24-year-old posted on his social media handle, Pant can be seen doing an acrobatic 'handstand' walk during a training session.

Here is the video of Rishabh Pant doing a handstand:

https://www.instagram.com/stories/rishabpant/2789410003216940582/

Rishabh Pant once again proved why he is 'a perfect entertainer' irrespective of the format

New full-time skipper Rohit Sharma had made a sensational start to his Test captaincy as Team India defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs during the recently-concluded Test at Mohali. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India posted a mammoth 574-8 on the board in the first innings.

While Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for the hosts with a magnificent knock of 175*, southpaw Rishabh Pant provided fans with much to cheer about with his valuable knock. The swashbuckling batter's entertaining innings, which comprised of nine fours and four sixes, came to an end when he was batting on 96 runs.

Although expectations were high for Pant, he was bowled out by a Suranga Lakmal delivery and had to return to the pavilion much to the disappointment of the fans. The Delhi Capitals skipper was at his usual best behind the stumps, grabbing three catches during Sri Lanka's second innings.

The series will now head to Bengaluru for the second and final Test, which will be the third day-night Test match to be played in India. With the visitors already trailing 1-0, Dimuth Karunaratne's men will be under pressure to perform well after a lackluster performance in Mohali.

Meanwhile, India will be looking to extend their domination by sealing the series when the two sides meet each other at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 12.

