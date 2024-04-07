[Watch] Rishabh Pant gets out for just 1 run in MI vs DC IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant failed to deliver against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 7).

For the unversed, the left-handed player walked in when the Capitals required 91 off the last 30 balls but departed for just one run off three balls. The 26-year-old looked impatient as his team needed over 18 an over.

The dismissal came during the 16th over of DC's run-chase. Pant yorked himself off Gerald Coetzee's delivery as he tried to manufacture a shot. The southpaw was in an awkward position for a scoop shot and only ended up slicing it sky-high to his counterpart Hardik Pandya at extra cover.

Interestingly, Pant walked at No. 5 as DC promoted Abishek Porel to the 3rd slot. The left-hander looked decent for 41 off 31 balls but failed to score at the required run rate as his team fell behind in the chase.

What happened in MI vs DC IPL 2024 clash?

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, MI posted 234/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan provided an 80-run partnership for the first wicket as the duo scored 49 (27) and 42 (23), respectively. Skipper Hardik Pandya also chipped in with 39 off 33 deliveries.

Tim David and Romario Shepherd provided the late flourish, staying unbeaten on 45 (21) and 29 (10), respectively. Shepherd, in particular, slammed 32 runs off Anrich Nortje in the 20th over.

Nortje and Axar Patel bagged two wickets each for DC, while Khaleel Ahmed scalped one.

In response, the Capitals managed 205/8. Gerald Coetzee starred with the ball for MI, returning with figures of 4/34, while Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets.

Tristan Stubbs top-scored for DC with an unbeaten 71 off 25 in an innings laced with seven sixes and three boundaries. Prithvi Shaw also looked good for 66 off 40, including three maximums and eight boundaries.

With the win, the Hardik Pandya-led side registered their first win of the 2024 season in their fourth game. They will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede on April 11.

On the other hand, DC registered back-to-back losses in IPL 2024, having lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by 106 runs. They will next play against Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 12.

Click here to check out the full MI vs DC IPL 2024 scorecard.