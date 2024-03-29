[Watch] Rishabh Pant smashes curtains with his bat in frustration after getting out in DC vs RR IPL 2024 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant smashed a curtain in frustration in the pavilion after his dismissal in the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday in Jaipur.

RR batted first in the contest and made 185/5 on the back of Riyan Parag's wonderful knock of 84* (45). DC then found themselves at 30/2 in 3.4 overs during the chase, after which Rishabh Pant arrived at the crease. Pant scored a steady knock of 28 (26) before departing in the 14th over when his team was in a pressure situation with the required run rate escalating.

After edging Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery to Sanju Samson, Rishabh walked out of the park. He was then was spotted hitting a curtain furiously in the pavilion with his bat while going to the dressing room. A fan shared a video on X to give a glimpse of it to everyone.

After Pant's dismissal, Tristan Stubbs tried his best to take Delhi Capitals home with his 44 (23), but couldn't due to a lack of support from other batters. DC eventually reached 173/5 in 20 overs and lost the match by 12 runs.

"Hopefully we learn from this and come back better"- DC captain Rishabh Pant after the loss against RR

At the post-match presentation, Rishabh Pant expressed disappointment after Delhi Capitals slumped to their second loss in IPL 2024 on Thursday. Reflecting on the defeat against RR, Pant said:

"I think definitely disappointed but the best thing we can do is to learn from this. I think the bowlers did very well for 15-16 overs. It will happen sometimes that batters will go berserk. Hopefully we learn from this and come back better."

He continued:

"The platform which was set by Marsh and Warner, we couldn't quite consolidate on that but I feel we had too many runs to cover up in the end. There is always one option or the other. We wanted Nortje to bowl in the death. Sometimes he will go for runs, that's part and parcel of the game. Hopefully we come back stronger."

DC will next face CSK on Sunday (March 31) at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.