[Watch] Riyan Parag shares endearing moment with mother after leading RR to thumping win over MI in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting all-rounder Riyan Parag shared a heartwarming moment with his mother after helping RR make it three wins in as many games in IPL 2024.

Coming off the high from scoring 43 and 84 in the opening two encounters, the 22-year-old smashed a 39-ball 54 in RR's six-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

With the side in trouble for a second consecutive game at 48/3, Parag displayed outstanding composure to ride the challenging moments before opening up towards the end. After the game, Parag's mother gave the youngster a heartwarming hug and proudly placed the Orange cap on his head.

Here is a video of the adorable moment:

Parag has often mentioned the unwavering support he has received from his parents throughout his career. After a torrid first five seasons with RR in the IPL, the Assam batter has finally struck gold this year, scoring 181 runs in three innings at a strike rate of over 160.

His knock against MI meant he equaled Virat Kohli for most runs thus far in this season's IPL, leading to him wearing the Orange Cap due to having a better strike rate.

"Dad likes to watch everything from home, he likes to analyse everything, but my mom is here" - Riyan Parag

After the MI game, Riyan Parag mentioned how his father prefers to watch the matches from home and analyze the details while his mother is at the ground to catch the action.

Following an incredible off-season where he scored a truckload of runs in domestic cricket, the 21-year-old seems to have made the No. 4 position in the RR batting order his own in IPL 2024.

At the post-match presentation, Parag said:

"Dad likes to watch everything from home, he likes to analyse everything, but my mom is here. For 3-4 years I haven't performed well (in the IPL.) When the performances are not coming, you get back to the drawing board. I practised really hard, I have practised these kind of scenarios."

He also talked about simplifying things and how that has done wonders to his performances.

"Nothing has changed, just that I have simplified things. Before I would think about things too much, this year the goal is simple, watch the ball, hit the ball. It's a funny thing, I have said it before, this is the exact situation I go in to bat in domestic cricket," added Parag.

Thanks to Parag's Bradmanesque run thus far, RR are on top of the table with six points in three games.

They will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their next outing at Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.