[Watch] Rohit Sharma looks dejected after another batting failure in MI vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma was visibly disappointed after he failed yet again with the bat in their IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sharma began the tournament well with a string of decent scores and was in the orange cap race at one point. He also hit a century in the IPL after 12 long years this season. However, his performances have dipped drastically since, with his scores in the last five games reading - 4(5), 11(12), 4(5), 8(8), and 6(5).

With the 2024 T20 World Cup coming up in the next month, Indian fans have been hoping for Rohit Sharma to get out of the rut and regain his mojo. However, he could not do that during Monday's IPL 2024 match, as Pat Cummins dismissed him cheaply in the fourth over.

A couple of fans shared a clip and pictures on X to give a glimpse of a dejected Rohit Sharma in the dressing room after he got out against SRH in the chase. In them, the Indian captain looked in low spirits and was clearly disappointed.

Suryakumar Yadav's sensational century helps MI beat SRH comfortably after Rohit Sharma's early departure

The Sunrisers batted first in the contest after losing the toss and scored a decent total of 173/8 on the back of contributions from Travis Head (48) and Pat Cummins (35*).

MI's top-order then collapsed meekly to 31/3 in the chase. SRH bowlers put their side in the driver's seat with a brilliant performance with the new ball. However, SRH's joy was short-lived as Suryakumar Yadav single-handedly took MI over the line with a scintillating 51-ball century, reiterating his credentials as one of the premiere T20 batters in the world.

MI captain Hardik Pandya hailed Suryakumar Yadav at the post-match presentation, saying:

"The best part about Suryakumar is that he puts the bowler under so much pressure, the other batters can take advantage of that. It breaks you, the places he hits them, you don't see the ball going there. Sheer confidence - his game has evolved in the last three four years."

MI will next face KKR on Saturday (May 11) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

