[Watch] Rovman Powell takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Faf du Plessis in RCB vs RR IPL 2024 Eliminator Clash 

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Rovman Powell pulled off a brilliant diving catch at deep midwicket to end Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis' stay at the crease. It came during the IPL 2024 Eliminator contest on Wednesday, May 22. The opening batter departed after scoring 17 runs off 14 deliveries at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli and du Plessis had guided RCB to a reasonably good start but were troubled by Trent Boult's opening spell with the new ball. They were looking to switch gears after taking on Avesh Khan in the third over, as Sanju Samson braved to give Boult his third over on the trot.

The left-arm pacer had kept things tight, not giving the batters any room and keeping both fielders outside the circle on the leg side. du Plessis took on a short delivery by Boult with a pull shot but was far from clearing it. Rovman Powell, stationed at the deep had a lot to do as the ball threatened to land in front of him.

The Caribbean ace ran in at full speed, and dove forward to claim the ball inches above the ground. He didn't allow his body hitting the ground to spill the ball, resulting in a clean catch, which was confirmed by the third umpire as well. Have a look at the exceptional piece of fielding right here:

du Plessis recorded two fours and a six in his knock, and his departure left RCB at 37-1 in the fifth over as Cameron Green came into bat at No. 3.

RCB look to repair the innings after Faf du Plessis' dismissal

Virat Kohli took on Sandeep Sharma in the final over to help RCB post 50 runs in the powerplay. The opening batter has looked in good touch so far. With the middle order also being in good form, the Royal Challengers will hope to post a commanding total, starting with seizing the middle overs.

RR have introduced spin from both ends, with Ravichandran Ashwin beginning his spell with a tight over, conceding only six runs. As of writing, RCB are placed at 56-1 after seven overs.

