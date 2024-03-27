[Watch] RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal smashes big shots during a batting practice session

Rajasthan Royals (RR) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was recently seen undergoing batting practice ahead of his team's next match in IPL 2024.

Rajasthan commenced their campaign in the new season with a win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last Sunday. Captain Sanju Samson led his side from the front with a match-winning knock of 82 (52) to help their side get off to a positive start in IPL 2024. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a decent spell, returning with 1/25 from his three overs.

RR players are now preparing for their next match against Delhi Capitals (DC). The two teams will square off in the ninth match of the season on Thursday (March 28) in Jaipur. Ahead of the game, the Rajasthan franchise shared a video on social media to give their fans a glimpse of Yuzvendra Chahal's practice session. Interestingly, the leg-spinner was spotted hitting big shots with the bat in the nets in the video.

"Why we are saying or thinking that it is the end of the road"- Harbhajan Singh on Yuzvendra Chahal playing for India in the future

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently expressed displeasure over the selectors' decision not to include Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian white-ball cricket squads.

Singh revealed that he has not seen a better leg-spinner than Chahal and opined that the reasons behind his exclusion from the Indian team are a mystery to him. In an interview with the Times of India, Harbhajan Singh said:

"Why we are saying or thinking that it is the end of the road for Chahal? In fact, till now, I have not seen a better leg-spinner or a leg-spinner with a bigger heart than him. I am talking worldwide, not just in India. Ye gutthi hai jo sulajhne ka naam nahi le rhi (why he is not a part of the team is still a mystery)."

He added:

"It would be great if Kuldeep and Chahal play together. Both are experienced players. The pair has done wonders for India. Kuldeep has been very good. He has been taking wickets in every match. He has got the confidence he needs. Now he feels he is where he wanted to be."

Do you agree with Harbhajan Singh's views above? Let us know in the comments section.