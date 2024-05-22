[Watch] RR's Avesh Khan pulls the chain to stop RCB in their tracks with double strike during IPL 2024 Eliminator

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Avesh Khan made a magnificent comeback in the IPL 2024 Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by picking up the wickets of Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror in his final over. The two wickets ensured that RCB did not get the kind of finish they would have hoped for.

Avesh first bowled a slower delivery into the pitch and Karthik tried to flat-bat it over mid-off. However, the ball got big on the batter and he could only lob it high for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who completed a brilliant catch.

The plan for Mahipal Lomror was then set to bowl wide yorkers. Lomror tried to carve a delivery from Avesh Khan behind the square but found the fielder in the point region.

While Lomror compiled a well-made 32 off 17 balls, Karthik added 11 runs off 13 balls.

Here's a video of both the dismissals:

RCB ended up with 172/8 in their 20 overs, something which may not be considered a par score given the dew factor.

Avesh Khan came back brilliantly after a tough start

Avesh Khan conceded 36 runs in his first 13 deliveries and even the great Sunil Gavaskar on air mentioned that the pacer didn't seem to be in any rhythm whatsoever. However, he then struck back with the big wicket of the explosive Rajat Patidar, who was dismissed for 34 runs.

The RR pacer may feel unlucky that he couldn't get the wicket of Dinesh Karthik on the very next ball. While the on-field umpire adjudged DK to be LBW, a DRS review convinced the third umpire that the spike on the Ultra Edge was the ball hitting the bat and not the bat hitting the pad.

Avesh had the last laugh as he dismissed both Karthik and Lomror to finish with figures of 3/44. With Shimron Hetmyer back, Rajasthan will fancy their chances of chasing down 173 and heading to Qualifier 2.

