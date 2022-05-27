[Watch] RR's Obed McCoy grabs brilliant catch diving forward to dismiss Glenn Maxwell in Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s Obed McCoy plucked a stunning catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

At 111/2 in 13.5 overs, the Royal Challengers were aiming for a late flourish. However, RR launched a superlative comeback, thanks to an outstanding catch from McCoy.

Trent Boult bowled a slower bouncer, which Glenn Maxwell slapped at. The ball went flat to the fine-leg region and was dying in front of Obed McCoy. The tall and lanky fast bowler, though, judged the ball's flight to perfection and dived to take a two-handed catch.

It was a crucial wicket, as the Australian all-rounder was threatening to take the game away from the opposition. During his short stay in the middle, Maxwell smacked 24 off 13 deliveries, including two sixes and a boundary.

Maxwell's wicket changed the complexion of the game as RCB were restricted to a below-par total.

RR bounce back at the death to restrict RCB to 157

Despite losing Virat Kohli early on, Rajat Patidar and Faf du Plessis gave the Royal Challengers a brisk start after being invited to bat first by Sanju Samson. Patidar, who scored a century in the last game, rode his momentum.

The Madhya Pradesh-born player took on the opposition while Du Plessis was content playing a supporting role. Glenn Maxwell chipped in with a whirlwind knock as RCB were looked on course for a competitive total till the last few overs.

Bangalore, though, lost wickets in quick succession, managing only 25 runs off the last four overs. Prasidh Krishna, who was taken to the cleaners by David Miller in the last game, made a superb comeback. He finished with figures of 3-22, including the key wickets of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik.

Obed McCoy also varied his pace to perfection to return with figures of 3-23 to restrict Bangalore to 157. It remains to be seen if RR chase down the total to make it to the summit clash on Sunday.

