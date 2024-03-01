[Watch] “Sabka favourite” – KKR's Rinku Singh shares quality time with young fans during a practice session ahead of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batter Rinku Singh recently spent quality time with young fans during a practice session ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a video shared by KKR on social media, Rinku could be seen giving autographs to kids and posing for selfies with fans after his practice session. The Knight Riders captioned the post:

“Sabka favorite (Everyone’s favorite), Rinku Singh!”

For the unversed, Rinku was the leading run-scorer for Kolkata last season. The left-handed batter smashed 474 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 149.53, hitting four half-centuries.

The 26-year-old slammed five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal to finish off a game against the Gujarat Titans. That came when the Knight Riders needed 28 off the last five balls. He continued to finish games to earn a reputation of being a finisher for the franchise.

The sublime form helped Rinku earn his maiden call for India for T20Is, where he replicated his IPL heroics. In internationals, he has scored 356 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 176.24, smashing two half-centuries so far.

KKR to begin their IPL 2024 campaign against SRH

The Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 23.

KKR schedule for IPL 2024:

March 23: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

March 29: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

April 3: vs Delhi Capitals at ACA-VDCA stadium in Vizag

IPL 2024 Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Mitchell Starc, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gus Atkinson, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sakib Hussain.

KKR had finished seventh in the points table last year. They managed only six wins in 14 games under Nitish Rana, who led in the absence of the injured Shreyas Iyer. The latter, however, is back to lead the Kolkata-based franchise this year. With the bat, he will also strengthen the middle order.

