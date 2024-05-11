[Watch] "Sach mein garden mein ghumne wale log hain" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Rohit Sharma's viral stump mic comment 

Team India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently reacted to Rohit Sharma's "Koi bhi garden me ghoomega toh" stump mic comment. During the five-match home Test series against England earlier this year, the Indian skipper was heard saying the line mentioned above, along with a Hindi expletive to warn his teammates.

Ashwin suggested that Sharma was correct in labeling the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill as "Garden mein ghume wale log." He pointed out how the two young guns couldn't keep the shiny side of the ball dry to aid reverse swing.

Speaking at a promotional event for Rajasthan Royals (RR), Ashwin said:

"Rohit bolta hain na garden mein mat ghumna. Saahi bolta hain. Yeh log sach mein garden mein ghumne wale log hain (Rohit told not to roam in the garden. He was right. These guys behave like they are roaming around in a garden).

"Whenever you shine a ball, the shiny side is supposed to be kept dry. So, now, the ball is passed to Yashasvi. He will dab the ball with spit and pass it. Then he will pass the ball to Shubman Gill. That guy is playing with the ball and passing it around. I'm like, 'sweat lagayega toh reverse swing kaise hoga ball' (How will the ball reserve if you put sweat on it)."

It is worth mentioning that Ravichandran Ashwin was the top performer with the ball for Team India in their 4-1 Test series win over England. With 26 wickets from five games, he was the leading wicket-taker of the rubber.

"I scolded him in anger" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Yashasvi Jaiswal's fielding performance

During the same event, Ravichandran Ashwin recalled how he scolded Yashasvi Jaiswal after the latter's underwhelming fielding performance at short leg.

Ashwin said that he told the opening batter that even a stone would have been able to stop a couple of balls. Interestingly, Jaiswal was also present at the promotional event and was on the stage when the crafty spinner narrated the incident.

The 37-year-old said:

"He stands at short leg during Test matches man. One day I scolded him in anger and told him that 'if a stone was placed instead of you, then that stone can even stop 2-3 balls.'"

Both Ashwin and Jaiswal are currently representing RR in the ongoing IPL 2024. The Sanju Samson-led side have won eight out of their 11 games so far and are placed second in the points table.

