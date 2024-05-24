[Watch] Sandeep Sharma outfoxes Travis Head with slower one in SRH vs RCB IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 

Sandeep Sharma took the prized wicket of Travis Head in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Qualifier 2 between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk on Friday. The medium pacer bowled a slower bouncer to outfox Head into playing a big shot over third man without any control. Head departed for 34 runs off 28 balls in an innings laced with one six and three boundaries.

The dismissal came off the last ball of the 10th over of SRH's innings. Sandeep bowled a slower ball at a good height and Head tried to make room to try and go over the short third man. The lack of pace did him in and Head ended up miscuing to Ravichandran Ashwin, who took a regulation catch.

With the dismissal, the Royals reduced the Sunrisers to 99/4 after 10 overs.

Travis Head has amassed 567 runs in 14 matches in IPL 2024, including one ton and four 50s. He, however, departed for consecutive ducks in his previous two games.

RR dominate SRH in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

A clinical bowling display from Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma helped RR dominate SRH in IPL 2024 Qualifier 2. Boult took the prized scalp of Abhishek Sharma in the opening over before sending back Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram.

At the time of writing, the Sunrisers were 120/6 after 14 overs, with Heinrich Klaasen at the crease. Avesh Khan dismissed Nitish Reddy and Abdul Samad off the last two balls.

Pat Cummins and Co. beat the Sanju Samson-led side by one run in a last-over thriller when the two teams locked horns earlier this season.

The Sunrisers are coming on the back of an eight-wicket loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, the Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by four wickets to reach Qualifier 2. The two teams have won one IPL trophy each — 2008 (RR) and 2016 (SRH).

Follow the SRH vs RR IPL 2024 match live score and updates here.

