[Watch] Sandeep Sharma pulls off blinder to dismiss David Warner one short of half-century in RR-DC IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) removed dangerman David Warner one run short of his half-century, thanks to brilliance in the field by Sandeep Sharma. It happened in their second match of IPL 2024 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

Chasing a massive 186, DC started their chase in fine fashion with Warner and Mitchell Marsh at the top, racing to 30/0 after three overs. However, South African left-arm pacer Nandre Burger pulled off two wickets in his second over to leave DC at 35/2 in four overs.

Unfazed by the loss of wickets, Warner continued to mix boundaries with singles and twos with utmost ease. Yet, batting on 49, he thick-edged a full and wide delivery from Avesh Khan. Sandeep Sharma at short third-man dove full length to his right to pull off a spectacular two-handed catch.

Warner's dismissal came at the worst possible moment for DC when they required 89 from 52 deliveries. He was immediately followed by skipper Rishabh Pant. The southpaw nicked a delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal through to the wicket-keeper to leave DC in deep trouble at 105/4 in the 14th over.

Riyan Parag special took RR out of trouble in their batting innings

Earlier in the game, the Royals recovered from dire straits after being asked to bat first by DC skipper Rishabh Pant.

The side lost their star batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson, in no time to be reduced to 36/3 in the eighth over. An inspired move to promote Ravichandran Ashwin paid dividends, with the all-rounder scoring a stroke-filled 19-ball 29.

It set the stage for Riyan Parag, who showcased his 43 in RR's opening encounter was no fluke by smashing an unbeaten 84 off 45 balls. His belligerent knock included seven boundaries and six maximums and propelled his side to 185/5 in 20 overs. Parag was well-supported by cameos from Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer in the lower middle order.

The two teams are coming off contrasting results, with RR winning their season opener against LSG convincingly by 20 runs. DC, on the other hand, suffered a four-wicket defeat to PBKS.

As things stand currently, DC are up against the required rate at 145/5 in 17 overs, requiring a further 41 off the final three overs.