[WATCH] Sandeep Sharma takes arguably the catch of IPL 2023 to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav during RR vs MI clash

Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler Sandeep Sharma took an absolute blinder to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav during the second innings of the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 30.

Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 29 balls) notched up a scintillating half-century during a chase of 213 runs. He was looking in ominous batting form when the incident transpired. Off the fourth ball in the 16th over, Trent Boult delivered a slower length ball outside off, leaving gaps on the leg side.

Suryakumar expectedly tried to target the vacant leg-side region and hit it but could not get the desired timing. Sandeep Sharma ran back from inside the circle and managed to take a spectacular catch to pull the curtains on Surya's innings.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

Tim David produced a sensational finish to see MI home after Suryakumar Yadav's departure vs RR in IPL 2023

After choosing to bat first, RR notched up a massive total of 212/7 on the back of a flamboyant century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (124). MI then lost Rohit Sharma (3) cheaply in the second over. Cameron Green (44) injected much-needed momentum with a blazing cameo in the powerplay.

Suryakumar Yadav took over the baton in the middle overs and kept Mumbai Indians in the hunt by finding boundaries at will. However, his dismissal in the 16th over tilted the game towards RR. 61 runs were needed for MI from 26 balls at that juncture.

Tim David (45* off 14 balls) produced one of the most memorable finishes in the IPL with his bludgeoning knock. He helped MI win the match with three balls to spare in the final over. Tilak Varma (29*) played a supporting role well at the other end. Speaking after the match, Tim David said:

"We needed a result, the crowd was crazy. When you are playing at the Wankhede, there is not much better. To see how the boys went about, it was awesome. Everyone had to be targeted."

He added:

"It was good batting conditions out there, so tough job for the bowlers. It was a bit sweaty. I was just looking to get down the track. Any time, if a yorker was missed, you felt like you could capitalize on that!"

MI are currently seventh in the IPL table while RR are third.

