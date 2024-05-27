[Watch] Shah Rukh Khan chants 'CSK CSK' for home fans at Chepauk after KKR lift IPL 2024 trophy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan chanted along with fans at Chepauk for their home team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after the conclusion of the IPL 2024 final on Sunday (May 26). KKR beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) comfortably by eight wickets in the summit clash. It was the third IPL trophy for Shah Rukh's franchise, as they previously won it in 2012 and 2014.

Shah Rukh interacted with fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after the match and did a victory lap with Kolkata players. During the same, a section of fans chanted 'CSK CSK' in support of their home team. Khan took note of it and joined them by chanting the same to make fans happy.

"I felt like 2012 when I came to the group" - KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine after receiving the Player of the Tournament award

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine received the Player of the Tournament award at the post-match presentations after the final due to his stellar performances with both bat and ball this season. He scored 488 runs and picked up 17 wickets, playing a crucial role in Kolkata's title-winning campaign.

Reflecting on his performances, Narine said:

"I felt like 2012 when I came to the group. The feeling is overwhelming and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. I am enjoying my cricket at the moment. Batting bowling and fielding. The fight we put up throughout the tournament shows us how good are we as a team. I think getting the opportunity to express myself is key."

The star all-rounder continued:

"GG just said to go and express myself which was a very good advice. I think Salt had an incredible season. We missed him but Gurbaz came in and filled that role. Varun is a world class bowler, whatever happens on the field he works off the field. His work ethic is phenomenal. As a total bowling unit, it's important to pick wickets."

Who do you think Sunil Narine should be retained by KKR management ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction? Let us know your views in the comments section.

