[Watch] Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam overjoyed after Sunil Narine cleans up Sanvir Singh for golden duck in KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam was ecstatic after Sunrisers Hyderabad's Impact Player Sanvir Singh lost his wicket for a golden duck. Kolkata Knight Riders' experienced spinner Sunil Narine cleaned Sanvir up on the first ball he faced.

Kolkata Knight Riders are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 playoffs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. KKR's co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, is at the stadium with his daughter Suhana and son AbRam.

On the third ball of the 14th over in Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings, Sanvir Singh came in as an Impact Player, replacing Abhishek Sharma. Singh faced his first delivery from Sunil Narine. The uncapped player misjudged the ball completely and ended up losing his middle stump.

Narine's ball went through the bat and pad of Sanvir, leaving the SRH batter clueless. You can watch the video of the dismissal, followed by the Khan family's reaction right here:

Just one ball before Sanvir's dismissal, the well-set Rahul Tripathi got run out. The double strike left the Sunrisers Hyderabad reeling at 121/7 in the 14th over.

Will AbRam get a chance to celebrate at the end of the IPL 2024 Qualifier 1?

AbRam is watching the game live at the Narendra Modi Stadium with his family. He got many opportunities to celebrate in the first innings of Qualifier 1 as Kolkata Knight Riders bowled Sunrisers Hyderabad out for 159 runs in 19.3 overs.

Left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc brought his 'A' game to the table with a fantastic three-wicket haul in the powerplay itself. Pat Cummins' 24-ball 30 in the final phase of Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings guided them to a 150+ score.

KKR need 160 to become the first finalists of IPL 2024. It will be interesting to see how the Knight Riders perform in the second innings. You can follow the live scorecard here.

