[Watch] "Shah Rukh sir se milaao yaar!"- Yashasvi Jaiswal finally meets Shah Rukh Khan after KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was very keen to meet Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan after the IPL 2024 match between the two teams at Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16.

In a video posted by RR on Instagram, Yashasvi was seen requesting KKR players to help him meet Shah Rukh. He said:

"Shah Rukh sir se milaao yaar!(Someone help me meet Shah Rukh sir)."

Here's the video:

Shah Rukh Khan gave Yashasvi Jaiswal a warm hug and also acknowledged the latter's request to take a picture. Despite KKR's heartbreaking loss to RR, Shah Rukh was very considerate of the opposition.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's form a cause for concern

While RR will be thrilled to have beaten KKR on the final ball in their mammoth chase of 224, Yashasvi Jaiswal's form will be a concern heading towards the business end of the tournament.

Jaiswal looked good for his 19 but just when it seemed like he would finally go big, an attempted flick shot against the swing saw him caught at first slip. The dismissal sums up Jaiswal's season so far; he has promised so much but hasn't been able to deliver.

In seven matches in IPL 2024, Jaiswal has scored just 121 runs at a disappointing average of 17.29. The strike rate of 145.78 suggests that he wasn't able to make use of several fast starts. After a sensational 625-run IPL 2023 season, this season was naturally going to be crucial for Jaiswal to show his consistency.

The 22-year-old has been opening with Rohit Sharma in the Indian T20I team. However, with the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh in the mix, Jaiswal's poor form could cost him his place in India's T20 World Cup XI.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback