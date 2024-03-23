[Watch] Shahbaz Ahmed runs out Sunil Narine with direct hit in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed ran out Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Sunil Narine during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Promoted to open the innings, Narine failed to deliver with the bat, departing for just two runs off four balls.

The dismissal came during the second over of KKR’s innings. Jansen bowled a short ball on the stumps and Salt played it towards backward point and kept his eyes on the ball. Narine, however, ran halfway down the pitch without watching the ball.

In the meantime, Shahbaz picked up the ball and hit the bulls-eye, as Narine gave up too soon. The wicket came after Salt smashed Jansen for a hat-trick of sixes.

Pat Cummins-led SRH opt to bowl against KKR in IPL 2024 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad’s newly appointed captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl first against KKR on Saturday. At the toss, Cummins said:

“We gonna have a bowl, wicket looks pretty good. This is my first game for Sunrisers, it's been awesome in the camp to the lead-up and the confidence is high in the group.”

On the other hand, the Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer, who returned for IPL 2024 after missing the last season, opened up on his injury and backed his spinners to deliver in the second innings. He said:

“Feel fantastic (talking about his recovery from a back injury). I have been training well and played a few games as well. The spinners have been bowling tremendously over the past few seasons and all of them are lethal in their own way. I see a bit of dryness on this wicket and hopefully, it will help them.”

At the time of writing, Kolkata were 66/4 after nine overs, with Ramandeep Singh and Phil Salt at the crease. T Natarajan sent back Shreyas Iyer (silver duck) and Venkatesh Iyer (seven runs off five balls) early. Mayank Markande also sent back Nitish Rana cheaply.

