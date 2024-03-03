[Watch] Shardul Thakur lets his emotions out after incredible maiden first-class hundred during Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy semifinal

All-rounder Shardul Thakur played an innings of a lifetime just when Mumbai desperately needed one as he smashed his maiden hundred in first-class cricket on Day 2 of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2023/24 semifinal against Tamil Nadu at BKC, Mumbai.

Thakur danced down the track to a delivery from left-arm spinner Ajith Ram and timed it over the head of the long off-fielder to bring up his century in style. Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane was pumped up and several others in the dugout were on their feet to hail the incredible knock.

Shardul Thakur took a moment to remove his helmet and gloves and then leaped in joy, pointing towards the dressing room, the badge, and also the fans who had gathered at the venue.

Here's the video of the moment Thakur brought up his milestone:

Thakur's knock of 109 runs off 105 balls included 13 fours and four sixes. He departed after being caught behind off Kuldeep Sen's bowling.

Shardul Thakur's heroics puts Mumbai in commanding position

Despite bundling out Tamil Nadu for just 146 in their first innings, Mumbai were in deep trouble in the first session on Day 2. A sensational spell from R Sai Kishore saw him pick up a five-wicket haul, pushing Mumbai in a spot of real bother at 106/7.

However, just when it looked like Tamil Nadu could take an unlikely first-innings lead, Shardul Thakur turned the momentum on its head with his counter-attacking batting. The all-rounder wasn't shy of playing his shots despite the precarious situation and that in a way helped the hosts to put the pressure back on the bowling side.

Thakur first added 105 runs with Hardik Tamore for the eighth wicket and then a further 81 runs with Tanush Kotian to help Mumbai get closer to the 300-run mark. At the time of writing, Mumbai have gone well beyond that landmark as they continue to frustrate Tamil Nadu with yet another partnership. It is probably safe to say that Thakur has put Mumbai in the driver's seat to win the semifinal.

