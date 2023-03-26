Watch: "Shoot days are like!!!!!!!" - David Warner shows off his dance moves in a reel during a shoot

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Australia opener David Warner continues to entertain his Indian fans with fun reels. After playing the three-match ODI series against India, Warner recently joined the DC camp in Delhi to commence preparations for the upcoming IPL 2023.

With regular captain Rishabh Pant ruled out this season, the Delhi Capitals' management have handed over the reins to David Warner. The Australian has several years of experience leading his previous franchise, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), before parting ways ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

SRH won the IPL 2016 trophy with Warner at the helm, and DC will be hoping that he can replicate that success this season.

David Warner took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday to give fans a glimpse of his fun activities in the DC camp ahead of IPL 2023 by sharing a reel. He captioned it:

Shoot days are like!!!!!!! #fun #delhi

David Warner will return to the cricket field on April 1 in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals find themselves in Group A along with Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the league stage of IPL 2023.

The David Warner-led Capitals side will begin their IPL 2023 journey with a clash against the Lucknow Supergiants on April 1.

Here is DC's complete schedule for the league stage matches of IPL 2023:

1. April 1 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

2. April 4 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Giants (GT) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

3. April 8 - 3:30 PM - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati

4. April 11 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

5. April 15 - 3:30 PM - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

6. April 20 - 7:30 PM - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

7. April 24 - 7:30 PM IST- Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

8. April 29 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

9. May 2 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Gujarat Giants (GT) - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

10. May 6 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

11. May 10 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - MA Chidambaram Stadium

12. May 13 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

13. May 17 - 7:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

14. May 20 - 3:30 PM IST - Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

