[Watch] Shreyas Iyer drops a sitter off Tristan Stubbs' bat in DC vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer dropped a dolly in his team's IPL 2024 clash against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in Vizag. The ball slipped out of his hands in the deep, depriving Varun Chakaravarthy of a well-deserved wicket.

The incident occurred in the ninth over of the second innings as Chakaravarthy came on to bowl his first. Tristan Stubbs started the over with a maximum and hit another six off the third delivery of the over. After that, the South African smashed one straight to deep mid-wicket, where Shreyas grassed a straightforward chance.

Expand Tweet

Earlier, the Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bat first, amassing the second-highest total in IPL history (272-7 in 20 overs). Sunil Narine (85) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54) made half-centuries, while Andre Russell and Rinku Singh also chipped in with crucial runs. Shreyas Iyer departed for a quick-fire 18 off 11 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer and Co. hammer Delhi Capitals to stay unbeaten in IPL 2024

KKR beat DC by 106 runs. (Credits: Twitter)

The total of 272 proved to be a bridge too far as the Knight Riders remained in unbeaten territory along with the Rajasthan Royals by registering their third consecutive victory. Of the Capitals' top four, Mitchell Marsh and Abishek Porel registered ducks, while David Warner and Prithvi Shaw departed early.

Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs struck half-centuries, before the latter departed for 55 off 25 balls. The Capitals skipper notably slammed Venkatesh Iyer for 28 runs in an over. Nevertheless, it proved to be a landslide 106-run win for the Knight Riders.

Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy picked up three scalps each to bowl the Capitals out for 166. Mitchell Starc finished with two, while Andre Russell and Sunil Narine chipped in with one each. Narine also earned the Player of the Match award.