[Watch] "Skipper getting warmed up" - Shreyas Iyer hits no-look six in KKR's practice session ahead of IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has been timing the ball well in the training sessions ahead of IPL 2022. Iyer joined the camp on the back of a superlative run in both the Test and T20I series against Sri Lanka.

The 27-year-old batsman seems to be continuing in the same vein and has been hitting the ball really well in the nets.

In a recent video shared by the Kolkata franchise, Shreyas Iyer was seen timing the ball well and finding the middle of the bat. He also played a no-look shot, which is one of his trademark strokes.

KKR captioned the post with these words:

"Skipper @shreyas41getting warmed up for #IPL2022! 😍 #KKR #KKRHaiTaiyaar #IPL2022#GalaxyOfKnights."

Iyer, who was not retained by Delhi Capitals, was acquired by the Knight Riders at the IPL 2022 mega auction for a whopping amount of ₹12.5 crore.

He was later appointed as the captain, a position that was left vacant after KKR parted ways with Eoin Morgan, following IPL 2021.

Iyer had tasted success as Delhi captain by taking the team to their first-ever Final in the 2020 season. He will now hope to work his magic with the Kolkata side and guide them to their third IPL title.

"We need to support each other along the way" - Shreyas Iyer's first speech as KKR captain

The India international, in his first address to his new side, urged his teammates to back each other during good and bad times. He also asked them to block outside expectations.

Speaking in a video released by KKR, Shreyas Iyer said:

"Really happy to see all of you guys. I know it's not the time where we are supposed to get together or gel along. We didn't get that much time to basically know each other but whenever I look at you guys, I see the leadership qualities in each and every one."

He then went on to add:

"We need to care for each other as a team because there will be tough times. There will be bad times, there will be good times as well. We need to support each other along the way and also block out the expectations from outside. At the end of the day, it’s going to be us who are going to be supporting each other on the field."

Kolkata will kick off their IPL 2022 campaign against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 26, at the Wankhede Stadium.

