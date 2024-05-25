[Watch] Shreyas Iyer mimics Sunil Narine's bowling action in the nets ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer was seen copying the bowling action of West Indies star Sunil Narine ahead of the IPL 2024 final against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk on Sunday. KKR posted a video of the same on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

In the video, Shreyas is seen hiding the ball in his right hand behind his body, just in trademark Narine fashion, and then generating momentum from the braced left arm to deliver the ball. The video later also showed a split-screen of Shreyas and Narine bowling, confirming just how well Shreyas mimicked the West Indidan's bowling action.

Interestingly, Shreyas Iyer can roll his arm over if needed and has done that for India. However, in his 114-game IPL career so far, he has bowled just one over, conceding seven runs.

Mohammad Kaif recently praised Shreyas Iyer for his captaincy

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes KKR's run to the IPL 2024 final is largely down to how Shreyas Iyer has led the team throughout the season. He shed light on how Shreyas had missed IPL 2023 due to back surgery and how that affected Kolkata's chances.

Here's what Kaif was quoted as saying by PTI:

"He (Iyer) missed the whole IPL last year and KKR probably missed his captaincy in 2023. The way he is changing the bowlers, and picking his playing XI, he looks very calm under pressure. In a tournament like the IPL, you have to be very composed, you have to know what's happening in the game and Iyer has come a long way. He has become a much better captain now."

Shreyas had hit the winning runs against SRH when KKR coasted home in Qualifier 1 with 38 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand. He will be hopeful that KKR manage to do a repeat and get their hands on their third IPL title.

