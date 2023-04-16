[Watch] “So, you’ll be the only one wearing pink tomorrow” – RR's Jos Buttler channels his inner comedian during special meet with young fan

Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s swashbuckling opener Jos Buttler was seen in a never-seen-before-avatar during a special meeting with a young female fan on Saturday, April 15.

The interaction came during a net session ahead of RR’s upcoming game versus the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In a video uploaded on social media, Buttler can be seen interacting with one of his fans. The girl appeared to be over the moon to get a signed autograph and click a selfie with the 2022 World Cup-winning captain.

The England cricketer also looked in a jolly mood and gave a smart reply when she spoke about supporting RR in their upcoming fixture on Sunday, April 16.

Buttler said:

“So, you’ll be the only one wearing pink tomorrow [chuckles]."

Jos Buttler in sublime form for RR in IPL 2023

Jos Buttler has been in sublime form for the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2023. So far, the right-handed batter has amassed 204 runs in four games at a strike rate of 170, including three half-centuries. The 32-year-old recently smashed 52 runs off 36 balls against four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RR won that game by three runs.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals 3 fifties in 4 games for Boss Buttler. 3 fifties in 4 games for Boss Buttler. 💗 https://t.co/vlb978Za6h

It’s worth mentioning that Buttler won the Orange Cap last season. The opener scored 863 runs in 17 games, including four centuries and as many half-centuries. His exploits helped RR reach the finals but lost to Gujarat Titans. He will now look to ensure RR finally aim to end their title drought ever since winning the inaugural IPL in 2008.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson-led RR will now look to continue their winning momentum after winning three out of their first four games of IPL 2023. They recently beat CSK and Delhi Capitals in back-to-back games. Another win would help RR avenge their last year’s loss against GT in the IPL 2022 final.

