[Watch] Sourav Ganguly chats with Ventakesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy after DC vs KKR match of IPL 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players Venkatesh Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy were seen talking to Delhi Capitals' (DC) director of cricket Sourav Ganguly after the IPL 2024 clash between the two teams in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

In a video shared by the Kolkata-based franchise on its official Instagram handle, Iyer and Chakravarthy can be seen attentively listening to the former India skipper's words. KKR captioned the post:

"Post-match meetings mean Dadagiri Unlimited 🤗."

KKR secured a comprehensive 106-run victory over DC to extend their unbeaten streak in IPL 2024. The Shreyas Iyer-led side have started their campaign with three successive victories and are currently placed at the top of the points table.

After electing to bat first, Kolkata registered a massive 272-run total, the second-highest in the league's history. Opener Sunil Narine scored a quickfire 85, while debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with 54 runs.

In response, Delhi were bundled out for 166, with Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs being the top performers, mustering 55 and 54, respectively. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy claimed three wickets each for the Knight Riders in the contest.

"We were just all over the place" - DC skipper Rishabh Pant on 106-run loss to KKR

Reacting to the massive defeat, DC captain Rishabh Pant pointed out how the team's bowling was not up to the mark against KKR. He suggested that the bowlers could have done a better job.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant said:

"We were just all over the place (with the ball), we could have done better, and it is one of those days I feel. As a batting unit, we talked about going hard (after the target) and that's how we approach these games because it is better to be all-out trying to go for the total than not chase it down."

Delhi slumped to their third loss from four matches in IPL 2024 and currently languish at the penultimate place on the points table. They will now take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in an afternoon match on Sunday, April 7.