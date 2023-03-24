[Watch] "Spa days at home be like..." - RCB finisher Dinesh Karthik enjoys a spa session at home

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeping batter Dinesh Karthik recently enjoyed a spa session at home ahead of the upcoming Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2023 season.

After his stellar performances in IPL 2022, Dinesh Karthik earned a call-up to Team India's T20I team last year in the lead-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. He justified his selection by playing a couple of crucial knocks while playing the finishing role and went on to play in the World Cup, where India exited after losing to England in the semi-final.

Dinesh Karthik has been out of the reckoning for the Indian team ever since. He has kept himself busy by doing commentary for international cricket matches, including the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The 37-year-old recently gave fans a glimpse of his life outside the cricketing world by sharing a video on his official Instagram handle. In the clip, fans can see him having a spa session with his wife.

Dinesh Karthik captioned the post:

"Spa days at home be like... And a child who has no idea what his dad is doing 😆."

Dinesh Karthik will return to the cricket field with RCB on April 2 in IPL 2023

Dinesh Karthik will pause his commentator duties for a while and step back onto the field for the upcoming IPL season. Across 16 games last year, he scored 330 runs at an average of 55 and an impressive strike rate of 183.33, playing a crucial role in RCB's journey till the knockout stages.

The RCB team management will be hoping that he recreates this form in IPL 2023 as well and plays the role of finisher for them.

Here is RCB's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

April 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Kolkata, 7:30 pm

April 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 15: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals at Bengaluru, 3:30 pm

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mohali, 3:30 pm

April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals at Bengaluru, 3:30 pm

April 26: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

May 1: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow, 7:30 pm

May 6: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Delhi, 7:30 pm

May 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai, 7:30 pm

May 14: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Jaipur, 3:30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Hyderabad, 7:30 pm

May 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans at Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

