[Watch] "Special Jersey for ESA Day"- MI players to sport WPL jerseys for their IPL 2023 clash against KKR 

Mumbai Indians (MI) players will don the jerseys of their Women's team for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) today (April 16). It is part of the Mumbai franchise's initiative Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians women's team won the inaugural WPL trophy last month.

Today the MI men's team players will sport their jerseys in the match against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium to promote the idea of sports as a career option for girls in the country.

MI also gave fans a glimpse of the preparations for this special ESA Day match by sharing a video on their Instagram handle. In it, opening batter Ishan Kishan can be seen unboxing the new jersey for Sunday's match, after which he expressed excitement to take part in the initiative.

WPL-winning Mumbai Indians Women's team players, including the likes of Saika Ishaque, have arrived to witness the match against KKR.

You can watch the video below:

As part of the initiative, the Mumbai franchise will also have over 19,000 young girls from different NGOs in the stadium this afternoon.

After losing their first two games, MI finally registered their first victory in IPL 2023 by defeating Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. With two points from three matches, they currently occupy ninth position in the points table.

MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

