[Watch] SRH captain Pat Cummins speaks in Telugu and delivers a couple of famous dialogues from Tollywood movies

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins recently entertained fans by speaking in Telugu and delivering a few popular dialogues from Tollywood movies.

Cummins is currently leading the Sunrisers in IPL 2024. It is his maiden season with the franchise after the management signed him at the mini-auction last December with a hefty bid of 20.5 Crores.

Considering his immense success while leading Australia over the last couple of years, SRH management replaced Aiden Markram with Cummins as captain for the ongoing season.

With Aiden Markram at the helm, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished at the bottom of the points table last year. Pat Cummins has turned around the fortunes of the Orange army in IPL 2024.

SRH have been the most exciting team to watch with their ultra-aggressive batting, which has helped them score above 260 on three occasions. As a result, they are currently sitting comfortably in the top half of the points table.

Star Sports Telugu Instagram channel recently shared a video of Pat Cummins speaking some famous Tollywood movie dialogues. In it, Cummins could be seen delivering dialogues from hit movies like Pokiri, Pushpa, and Mass.

You can watch the video below:

SRH will next host RCB on April 25 in IPL 2024

SRH have been in fine form this season, winning five games so far. With 10 points from seven matches, Sunrisers are currently in the third position in the points table. They will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday (April 25) at their home ground in Hyderabad.

Here is the schedule for the remaining matches of SRH in IPL 2024:

April 25: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST

April 28: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, 7:30 PM IST

May 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST

May 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST

May 16: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST

May 19: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, 3:30 PM IST

Do you think Sunrisers Hyderabad are among the favorites to win the IPL 2024 trophy? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

