[Watch] Sunil Narine clobbers 7 sixes & 7 fours during 85 off 39 balls in DC vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine starred with the bat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag on Wednesday (April 3). The left-handed batter started slowly before taking all the Delhi bowlers to the cleaners, including 26 runs off Ishant Sharma.

Narine finished with 85 runs off 39 balls at a strike rate of 217.95 in an innings laced with seven sixes and as many boundaries. He shared a 60-run partnership with Philip Salt before adding a 104-run stand with Angkrish Raghuvanshi for the second wicket to leave DC in despair.

The southpaw was eventually dismissed by Mitchell Marsh, caught by skipper and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Narine had previously smacked 47 off 22 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. The Knight Riders won the game by seven wickets with 27 balls to spare.

It was also his 500th T20 game. Narine, though, was run out for just two runs in KKR's opening game of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

At the time of writing, KKR were 232/3 in 17.1 overs.

"Players have full freedom to do what they want to do" - Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine recently lauded the KKR management for backing their players to express themselves on the field. He said in the post-match show during their game against RCB:

"Players have full freedom to do what they want to do. It’s just the self-belief and the support staff giving the encouragement. Also the hard work."

It's worth mentioning that Narine has been sent back to his previous role after Gautam Gambhir joined the Kolkata-based team as their mentor.

For the unversed, KKR have won their first two games, including their four-run win over SRH in their opening game. They will now look to continue their winning momentum in the tournament.

On the other hand, DC lost their first two games against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) but bounced back to beat defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 20 runs in their last outing.

