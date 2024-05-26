[Watch] Sunil Narine and Gautam Gambhir lift each other while celebrating KKR's IPL 2024 final win over SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Sunil Narine was elated by his team's IPL 2024 final win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 26. He was seen lifting the team's mentor Gautam Gambhir while celebrating the title victory, who returned the gesture.

Hyderabad were bundled out for a paltry score of 113 after electing to bat first in the summit clash. Kolkata chased down the modest total comfortably in just 10.3 overs to clinch an eight-wicket win. Venkatesh Iyer notched up a fine half-century, remaining unbeaten on 52 in 26 balls.

Following the IPL 2024 triumph, Narine and Gambhir hugged in joy and also lifted each other. You can watch the video of the celebration below:

Sunil Narine was one of the standout performers for KKR this season. With 488 runs across 14 innings at an average of 34.85 and a strike rate of 180.74, he was the team's leading run-getter in the edition. He also made a significant impact with the ball, bagging 17 wickets at a fantastic economy rate of 6.69.

Sunil Narine bowled a tidy spell in IPL 2024 final

Hyderabad's batting let them down in the all-important encounter. Pat Cummins and Aiden Markram were the only batters to cross the 20-run mark, scoring 26 and 20, respectively.

For Kolkata, all the six bowlers picked up at least a single wicket. Andre Russell claimed three scalps, while Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc claimed two wickets apiece.

Sunil Narine bowled a fantastic spell, conceding just 16 runs from his full quota of fours overs and taking one wicket. He failed to set the stage ablaze with the bat, perishing after hitting a stunning six off Pat Cummins' bowling.

This was KKR's third IPL title, with the earlier two coming in 2012 and 2013. It is worth mentioning that Narine was a pivotal cog in Kolkata's lineup in all three championship victories.

