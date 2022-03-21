[Watch]- SunRisers Hyderabad players take up #PushpaStep challenge ahead of IPL 2022

The fever of #PushpaStep seems to have gripped the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises as cricketers from the SunRisers Hyderabad set-up engaged in the same on Monday (March 21).

The official Instagram handle of the 2016 IPL champions, posted a video of the same where the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Washington Sundar etc are recreating the song.

Watch the video here:

The 'Orange Army' is currently sweating it out in the nets in their practice camp as they get ready to write a new chapter in their history this season.

SunRisers Hyderabad will look to start from scratch in IPL 2022

In many ways, the upcoming season will be an opportunity for the Hyderabad franchise to start from scratch following a disastrous and controversial season last year.

SRH have been one of the most consistent sides in the IPL ever since they made their debut in 2013. However, it all came crashing down for them last year when they not only sacked David Warner as their captain but also benched him from the starting XI.

Their on-field performance mirrored the turmoil off it, with Warner making it abundantly clear in public that he wasn't treated well by the franchise.

Sweeping changes were expected after they failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in five years. Hence, the 2016 winners proceeded to retain the incumbent captain, Kane Williamson, hard-hitting finisher Abdul Samad and tearaway quick, Umran Malik.

In the mega-auction, the franchise regained the seam-bowling duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

The lack of a mid-over basher has been a nemesis for SRH over the years as the uncapped and experienced local talents failed to deliver.

To address the same, the management has roped in swashbuckling southpaw, Nicholas Pooran.

However, with Rashid Khan no longer in the set-up, their spin-bowling stock lacks venom. Washington Sundar is more of a defensive option while Shreyas Gopal has been mediocre in the last few seasons for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rahul Tripathi is a brilliant grab for them at the top of the order and it's likely that Kane will open with him, unless they slot in the latter as an anchor at No.3, with Aiden Markram taking one of the opening spots.

The Williamson-led unit will kick-start their campaign on March 29 against the Rajasthan Royals in Pune.

Edited by Diptanil Roy