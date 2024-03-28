[Watch] Super confident Kuldeep Yadav forces Rishabh Pant to take review as Jos Buttler gets lbw out in RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash

A super confident Kuldeep Yadav forced his captain Rishabh Pant to take a review to dismiss Jos Buttler lbw out. That came during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday (March 28).

The incident took place during the eighth over of DC's innings. Kuldeep pitched a delivery outside leg and the on-field umpire negated the review but the left-arm wrist-spinner was fully convinced.

Yadav forced Pant to take the review by making him do the review signal. The replays showed that it straightened enough to crash onto the stumps as Buttler missed the reverse sweep.

Buttler departed for 11 runs off 16 balls to leave the Royals in a spot of bother at 36/3 after 7.2 overs. The wicketkeeper-batter had also flopped in the opening IPL game for RR against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring just 11 off nine deliveries. The England white-ball captain was retained for INR 10 crore ahead of the ongoing season.

On the other hand, Kuldeep had scalped two wickets against Punjab Kings (PBKS). He was retained for INR 2 crore by the Delhi-based franchise.

Rishabh Pant's DC dominating RR in IPL 2024 clash

The Rishabh Pant-led DC are dominating RR in the ongoing IPL clash on Thursday. That came as Pant won the toss and chose to bowl against the Royals. Mukesh Kumar provided the early breakthrough by cleaning up Yashasvi Jaiswal (5 off 7). Khaleel Ahmed soon sent back skipper Sanju Samson (15 off 14).

At the time of writing, RR were 90/3 after 13.3 overs, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Riyan Parag at the crease.

Sanju Samson's RR beat LSG by 20 runs in their opening game of the IPL 2024 season, courtesy of Samson's 82 off 52 balls. On the other hand, Rishabh Pant and Co. lost their opening game to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets.

