[Watch] "Timeless tale of brotherhood!" - Suresh Raina catches up with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 clash

Former Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina spent quality time with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja on the eve of the Indian Premier League 2024 season opener between CSK and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22.

In a video shared by the Super Kings on Instagram, Raina can be seen chatting with Dhoni and Jadeja during the training session. CSK captioned the post:

“A timeless tale of brotherhood!”

For the unversed, Raina played under Dhoni at CSK from 2008 to 2021, barring the 2016 & 2017 seasons, when they were banned for two years.

The southpaw is one of the top five leading run-getters in the T20 extravaganza, scoring 5528 runs in 200 innings at a strike rate of 136.73, including one century and 39 fifties. The 37-year-old was part of CSK’s winning teams in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. He also led CSK to two wins in six games as captain. Since 2022, Raina has been working as a commentator.

Meanwhile, it’s worth mentioning that Dhoni has stepped down from his role and handed over CSK’s captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024. The 42-year-old led the Super Kings to five IPL trophies, joint-most with Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) and two Champions League T20 titles. As a skipper, Dhoni has the most wins in the tournament, with 133 victories in 226 games.

The development came days after Raina suggested CSK appoint Gaikwad as a future IPL captain. He recently told Jio Cinema:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad is a good option. This year is a very important year for CSK, more than for MS Dhoni. Because we'll see who he is going to select as his deputy."

Full list of IPL 2024 commentators for English & Hindi ft. Suresh Raina

Jio Cinema:

English Commentary Panel:

Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, Brett Lee, Mike Hesson, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, Graeme Smith, Scott Styris, Sanjana Ganesan, Suhail Chandhok

Hindi Commentary Panel:

Zaheer Khan, Suresh Raina, Parthiv Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Saba Karim, Anant Tyagi, Ridhima Pathak

Star Sports:

English Coverage:

Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Harsha Bhogle, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Brian Lara, Kevin Pieterson, Mathew Hayden, Micheal Clarke, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Ian Bishop, Nick Knight, Danny Morrison, Rohan Gavaskar, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Murali Kartik, WV Raman, Mark Howard, Natalie Germanos, Simon Katichm, Samuel Badree, Daren Ganga, Steve Smith, Stuart Broad, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Tom Moody, Paul Collingwood.

Hindi Commentators:

Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Ambati Rayudu, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Varun Aaron, Mithali Raj, Mohammad Kaif, Sanjay Manjrekar, Imran Tahir, Wasim Jaffer, Gurkeerat Mann, Unmukt Chand, Jatin Sapru, Rajat Bhatia, Deep Dasgupta, Vivek Razdan, Raman Bhanot, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Navjot Singh Sidhu.