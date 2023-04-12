[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav bags another golden duck in IPL 2023 game against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav registered yet another golden duck as Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mukesh Kumar struck twice in one over during the 16th IPL 2023 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The right-handed batter holed out to fine leg while trying to hit a short ball for a six.

The dismissal took place in the 16th over of MI's innings. The pacer conceded 16 runs in his first three balls before dismissing Tilak Verma for 41. The right-arm pacer claimed Suryakumar's wicket on the very next ball as Kuldeep Yadav held on to a difficult catch at fine leg.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians restricted the Capitals to 172, bowling them out after winning the toss. Warner scored his 58th half-century; however, his innings was sluggish and fell for 51 off 47 balls. Axar Patel's innings provided momentum to the innings by hammering 54 off 25 deliveries, including five sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav accumulates his fourth golden duck in six games

It was also the No.1 T20I batter's fourth golden duck in the last six games across international cricket and the IPL.

The 32-year-old endured a nightmare ODI series against Australia, perishing to first-ball ducks in all three games, including twice to Mitchell Starc. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar claimed him in the third ODI.

Despite the Mumbai-born batter's failure, the Mumbai Indians strolled home in the final delivery of the innings.

Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with 65, while Tim David and Cameron Green remained unbeaten until the end to see their side through. With that, the Capitals succumbed to their third loss of IPL 2023.

The opening partnership of 70 between Rohit and Ishan Kishan set things up for the five-time champions. Despite the pitch assisting spin, the Capitals couldn't use it to good effect as spinners couldn't claim any wicket.

By contrast, Mumbai Indians' veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla snared three scalps in four overs by giving away only 22 runs.

