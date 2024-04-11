[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav bowls to Mohammad Nabi's son during MI's practice session ahead of RCB clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Suryakumar Yadav was recently spotted bowling to his teammate Mohammad Nabi's little son during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium.

After missing the first three months of this year due to fitness issues, Suryakumar made his much-awaited comeback last Sunday during MI's match against Delhi Capitals.

He could not do much with the bat as he departed for a two-ball duck. However, he brought good fortune for Mumbai as they registered their first win of the season after losing three games on the trot.

The Mumbai franchise gave a recent glimpse of Suryakumar Yadav from the nets by sharing a video on their Instagram handle this afternoon. In it, he could be seen in a fun mood, bowling a few deliveries with Sunil Narine's action to Mohammad Nabi's son. MI captioned the video:

"सूर्या दादा testing Nabi Jr. is something you didn’t know you wanted and needed 🫶💙 #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvRCB."

You can watch the video below:

"It helped me really well to recover a little faster" - Suryakumar Yadav on his rehabilitation over the past few months

Suryakumar Yadav shed light on his rehabilitation period after undergoing surgery earlier this year. The MI batter opened up that he was frustrated and bored initially, but a few habits helped him get through the difficult time a little faster.

On how he coped with being on the sidelines and missing games, the MI cricketer said:

"That's why I started focussing on doing all the smaller things like sleeping on time and following a good diet. I've never read a book in my life and I started doing that as well. Getting up at the morning and spending good quality time at the rehab center and connecting everything, my body, brain with the rehab and it helped me really well to recover a little faster."

Suryakumar continued:

"Since I had 2-3 niggles at once, I had to take it one step at a time. It was very important for me to decide how I wanted to come back. When I spoke to my wife and all the people at the NCA, they said it has to be a second version of yourself where I am a little different once back on the field."

MI are currently in Mumbai, getting ready for their upcoming IPL 2024 clash. They will square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight at their home venue.