[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav departs for a silver duck on his comeback in MI vs DC IPL 2024 game 

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Suryakumar Yadav departed for a two-ball duck on his return to Indian Premier League (IPL) against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 7).

The right-handed batter holed out to mid-on as Jake Fraser-McGurk moved backward to complete a stunning catch. It was Yadav's first game this season after missing out on the first three matches for the franchise as Mumbai failed to win even one of them.

The dismissal came during the eighth over of MI innings. Anrich Nortje bowled a pitched-up delivery and Suryakumar tried to shape himself for a lofted drive but he failed to chip it over mid-on as McGurk back-peddled to grab it with both hands.

With the catch, MI lost their second wicket in an interval of three balls after Axar Patel sent back Rohit Sharma on 49.

It's worth mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav was retained for INR 8 crore for the 2024 season. The 33-year-old had amassed 605 runs in 16 matches, including one ton and five half-centuries, at a strike rate of 181.14.

The star batter recently underwent groin surgery after sustaining an injury during the T20 series against South Africa in December last year. He also underwent extensive rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

DC fight back after poor start vs MI in IPL 2024 game

Delhi Capitals fought back after a poor start against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 clash on Sunday. That came after Rohit and Ishan Kishan built a 75-run partnership during the powerplay overs. Ishan Kishan departed after scoring 42 off 23, caught and bowled by Axar.

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 134/4 after 14.3 overs, with skipper Hardik Pandya and Tim David at the crease. Tilak Varma was the last batter to be dismissed, caught by Axar at backward point off Khaleel Ahmed.

MI are in search of their first win after losing to Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Rajasthan Royals in their first three matches in IPL 2024.

On the other hand, Delhi will look to return to winning ways after suffering a 106-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in Vizag in their previous outing.

