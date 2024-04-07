[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya celebrate Romario Shepherd's last-over carnage in MI vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav didn't have a great time on the field against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 game at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 7).

The duo, however, were seen enjoying a late flourish from Romario Shepherd, who slammed an unbeaten 39 runs off just 10 balls in an innings laced with four sixes and three boundaries. The right-handed batter slammed 32 runs off the ultimate over bowled by Anrich Nortje.

In a video shared by the IPL, Suryakumar and Hardik were seen giving a clap to each other while enjoying the last-over carnage by Shepherd. That came as he deposited a massive six into the stands.

Watch the moment below:

It's worth mentioning that Suryakumar departed for a two-ball duck on his return to competitive cricket. Meanwhile, Hardik scored 39 off 33 deliveries with the help of one six and three boundaries.

MI post 235-run target for DC in IPL 2024 match

A clinical batting performance helped Mumbai Indians post 234/5 against Delhi Capitals in their allotted 20 overs. Rohit Sharma starred with the bat, scoring 49 off 27, including three maximums and six boundaries. The 36-year-old also shared an 80-run opening stand with Ishan Kishan, who returned to form, scoring 42 off 23 with the help of two sixes and four boundaries.

Meanwhile, Tim David stayed unbeaten on 45 off 21, hitting four sixes and three boundaries.

Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje scalped two wickets apiece for DC, while Khaleel Ahmed bagged one.

Mumbai will now look to register their first win of the 2024 season after losing to Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in consecutive games.

On the other hand, DC will look to return to winning ways after a 106-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last IPL outing. Their highest successful chase came in the 2017 season when they chased down 214 against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions.

Follow the MI vs DC IPL 2024 live score and updates here.