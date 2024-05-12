[Watch] Suryakumar Yadav perishes after a sedate 11 (14) in MI vs KKR IPL 2024 clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Suryakumar Yadav failed to deliver with the bat in the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday, May 11. He uncharacteristically struggled for timing throughout his knock and scored under a strike rate of 100 after playing more than ten balls.

KKR batted first in the rain-curtailed match at Eden Gardens and notched up a decent total of 157/7 in 16 overs. Venkatesh Iyer (42), Nitish Rana (33), and Andre Russell (24) chipped in with handy knocks for the Knight Riders.

MI then raced off to 59/0 in five overs, courtesy of an aggressive inning from Ishan Kishan (40). However, he departed in the next over, bringing Suryakumar Yadav to the middle. Things went downhill for MI in the next few overs as they lost all momentum built up in the powerplay due to quiet overs from the KKR spinner duo.

After a sedate knock of 11 (14), Surya perished in the 11th over while trying to break shackles. To a slower short ball outside off stump from Andre Russell, Suryakumar Yadav tried to hit it over the deep square leg region. He couldn' get the desired timing on the shot, which resulted in a comfortable catch to fielder Ramandeep Singh.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

It was a crucial moment in the chase as MI lost their way after Surya's dismissal. Tilak Varma (32) and Naman Dhir (17) tried their best with cameos, but the target eventually proved out of reach. MI could only reach 139/8 in 16 overs, losing the match by 18 runs.

"The foundation was quite there, post that we couldn't quite capitalize"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after loss against KKR in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match on Saturday, MI skipper Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss, saying:

"It was a tough one. As a batting unit, the foundation was quite there, post that we couldn't quite capitalize and build the momentum and that costed us, the wicket was a bit tacky."

He added:

"It was par, given the conditions, I felt the bowlers did well, kept a check on the run flow but eventually it looked like a winning total. Nothing to be very honest, just go out there and enjoy, I don't think we've played enough good cricket this season."

MI will finish their IPL 2024 campaign with a match against LSG on May 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback