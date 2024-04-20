[Watch] T Natarajan bowls 3-wicket maiden in 19th over as SRH beat DC by 67 runs in IPL 2024

T Natarajan bowled a surreal 19th over maiden in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals in Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.

Natarajan dismissed Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, and Kuldeep Yadav to finish with brilliant figures of 4/19 in his four overs in a game where 466 runs were scored. With that SunRisers reduced the hosts to 199/9 after 19 overs.

Natarajan began the over with Axar Patel's wicket as SRH captain Pat Cummins took an easy catch at covers. The 33-year-old then cleaned up Nortje with a yorker before dismissing Kuldeep lbw by trapping him in front of the stumps.

Watch the video below:

T Natarajan is currently among the leading wicket-takers in IPL 2024, with 10 scalps in five games at an economy rate of 8.50. He will now look to continue his decent form as SRH aim to win their only second IPL trophy after 2016.

"Silent guy who keeps working hard" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar reserves special praise for T Natarajan after DC vs SRH IPL 2024 heroics

SRH leading bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar lauded T Natarajan for his ability to nail yorkers following his bowling exploits against DC in IPL on Saturday. Bhuvneshwar said in the post-match show:

"We know how good he’s (Natarajan) with his yorkers, he’s a silent guy who keeps working hard. He’s truly a matchwinner. Probably the first time our batting has clicked so well in so many years, as a bowling unit we are happy to take a bit of a backseat."

He further lauded the SunRisers bowling unit for defending 266:

"Bowling is something that wins you matches, not sure who said it but they said “batting wins you sponsorships and bowling wins you championships”, I think that’s a great saying. The way we executed our plans is great."

With the win, the Pat Cummins-led side rose two spots to second in the latest points table with five wins in their first seven games this season. They will next host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 25.

Click here to check out the full DC vs SRH scorecard.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download CricRocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more! 🚀☄️

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback