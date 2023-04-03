[Watch] Tilak Varma chosen as MI's dressing room Player of the Match after his valiant 84* in losing cause against RCB

Mumbai Indians (MI) youngster Tilak Varma received the honor of being the dressing room player of the match for his scintillating knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday (April 2).

In an encore of the last season, Mumbai's top-order collapsed meekly without any significant contributions, leaving the young middle-order to do the heavy lifting. Tilak Varma (84* off 46 balls) once again shouldered the responsibility of reviving the innings and played a majestic knock to help MI to a respectable total of 171/7.

His efforts were in vain as RCB chased down the target easily in 16.2 overs after Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis hit aggressive half-centuries.

The Mumbai Indians recently shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse into the dressing room after their loss against RCB. Head coach Mark Boucher applauded the decent performers in the match and then announced Tilak Varma as the dressing room's player of the match in the video.

They captioned the post:

"For his sensational 8⃣4⃣* (46) @tilakvarma9 is our dressing room Player of the Match 💙 #OneFamily #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 #RCBvMI."

MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #12 Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #16 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 11, 2023, Venue: Delhi, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #22 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 18, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #31 Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 22, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

