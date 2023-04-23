[WATCH] Trent Boult dismisses Virat Kohli for a golden duck with a brilliant inswinger in RCB vs RR IPL 2023 clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli departed for a golden duck against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd IPL 2023 match on Sunday (April 23) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first in the contest. Trent Boult gave his side a stunning start by dismissing Virat Kohli off the very first delivery of the match.

Boult bowled his trademark in-swinger to the right-hander and caught him LBW plumb in front of the wickets. Kohli did not even bother to discuss about taking the DRS review with his opening partner and walked off the field.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

"This wicket looks much drier and we feel like it'll only get drier" - Virat Kohli at the toss

Speaking after losing the toss, Kohli revealed that he wanted to bat first on the track as it was dry and predicted it would get difficult for the batters in the second innings. He said:

"This wicket looks much drier and we feel like it'll only get drier. The pitch is breaking up a lot. It would have been easier if we both knew what to do. It feels like this pitch is going to slow down and it'll get hard to score on.

"They informed me last game, saying I might have to captain for a couple of games. It's nothing I'm not used to. The only thing I was worried about was the toss, my toss record isn't great."

RCB XI:

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shabaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vijaykumar Vyshak, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Subs: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat.

RR XI:

Yashashvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Subs: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif

